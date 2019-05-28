Multiple people arrested, wanted after recent gun violence in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Over the recent holiday weekend, the High Point Police Department responded to several incidents of gun violence in the city, according to a news release.

No one was killed, but multiple people were injured in different crimes in the city.

Several people were arrested in connection with the crimes and several more are still wanted.

“These incidents are occurring on streets and in neighborhoods where many of our community members proximity puts them at risk to become an unintended

victim,” the police department said in the release. “This year the time energy and efforts of the officers of this department have lead to the seizure of over 165 firearms as of May 20.”

To see the descriptions of the incidents, as well as the people wanted and arrested, scroll through the document below: