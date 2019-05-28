Man taken to hospital after shot by brother in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man was shot on Yarbrough Avenue in Winston-Salem overnight, police report.

At about 3:49 a.m., officers responded to Old Town Valley View Apartments on the 3500 block of Yarbrough Avenue.

Police said Deveon L. Artis, 27, was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers believe Deveon Artis was in an argument when his brother, Damien Artis, 31, shot him.

Police found Damien Artis in the area and arrested him.