Man taken to hospital after shot by brother in Winston-Salem

Posted 6:03 am, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:29AM, May 28, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man was shot on Yarbrough Avenue in Winston-Salem overnight, police report.

At about 3:49 a.m., officers responded to Old Town Valley View Apartments on the 3500 block of Yarbrough Avenue.

Police said Deveon L. Artis, 27,  was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers believe Deveon Artis was in an argument when his brother, Damien Artis, 31, shot him.

Police found Damien Artis in the area and arrested him.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.