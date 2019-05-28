× Florida woman accused of attacking Burger King manager for not giving free fries

MIAMI – Police have arrested one woman and are looking for a second after an alleged assault on a Miami Burger King manager over french fries in April.

Natasha Ethel Bagley, 42, faces charges of armed burglary with assault or battery, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief, court records show.

Bagley and her girlfriend, 27-year-old Genesis Peguero, went to the fast food at restaurant April 2 and asked for free fries at the drive thru, according to an arrest report obtained by WTVJ. When an employee refused, the two women allegedly parked and walked into the restaurant.

Peguero hopped over the counter and, with her hands in her pockets, claimed she had a pistol and demanded the manager give them all of the money in the register, according to police.

When the unidentified female manager tried to call police, Peguero punched the woman in the face, according to the report. Police say Bagley joined in, helping Peguero assault the manager.

The pair allegedly tore registers and monitors off the Burger King counter before driving away from the restaurant in an SUV.

Peguero is still on the run, but Bagley was booked Tuesday after the victims managed to identify her, according to police.