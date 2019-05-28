× Fire department puts Ramseur teenager’s gear in place of honor after deadly crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The gear of a 16-year-old boy from Ramseur, who died in a crash, will remain in a place of honor on a Ramseur Fire Department truck, according to the department.

Troopers say 16-year-old Jeremiah Enoch York, of Ramseur, died after he was thrown from his truck in a crash while not wearing a seat belt Sunday night.

In the days leading up to the teenager’s funeral, the fire department said York’s gear will rest in his favorite spot in his favorite truck.

Troopers say York was driving east on Old Siler City Road near Kildee Church Road in a 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck Sunday night.

At about 10:02 p.m., the truck went off of the road to the right, hit a culvert and rolled numerous times before catching fire.

York was thrown from the truck and died at the scene.

It appears speeding and York not wearing a seat belt significantly impacted the severity of the crash, according to Highway Patrol.

His school, Chatham Charter School, announced that York’s parking space will stay open in the boy’s honor.

“The Chatham Charter School family expresses its profound sadness with the loss of high school student Jeremiah York in an accident,” Chatham Charter School wrote in a statement. “Each knight holds a special place in our hearts and in our school community.”