Dakota is looking for her Forever Family — hopefully with her brother, too

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dakota is looking for a Forever Family, one she hopes will also adopt her brother Hunter.

Ashley McKinley of Seven Homes, says "she loves attention, she loves to be nurtured. She also has this very imaginative little girl in her that believe in fantasy and princesses."

Dakota enjoys school, loves swimming and loves going to church.

"Dakota has been with her brother for her entire life, and it is our hope to see her adopted with her big brother," McKinley said. "Even though she is the younger sibling she is always looking out for her brother."

Dakota says, "My favorite thing about Hunter is that he always plays with me."

"Having them together in a Forever Family home would just be a gift to her, to be able to have her brother there no matter what," McKinley said.