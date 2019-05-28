Award created at Grimsley High School after student saves family from burning home in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Inside a packed gym at Grimsey High School Lamontrae Miles received a big surprise.

The school created the Grimsley Grit Bravery Award after his heroic moves at home.

“He may have lost everything, material wise, but he gained so much more. we are so proud of you Lamontrae,” the school principal announced during an awards ceremony.

Lamontrae’s name was called and the crowd of students, parents and faculty stood as he soaked in this special moment.

“It's an honor to get an award like that, you know. In front of all my peers and classmates that I've been with. It was just an amazing feeling,” Lamontrae said.

On May 22, 2019, the Grimsley senior rescued his siblings and grandmother from their home on Belcrest Drive. His mother was not home at the time.

“I just want to tell him thank you every day, 100 times a day. I'm so proud of him,” his mother Demetrius Miles said.

Greensboro firefighters tell FOX8 the fire started in the dryer, which is located on the lower level of the home.

“I smelled smoke and heard my sister crying, and when I opened my eyes it was smoke, black everywhere,” Lamontrae said.

His mother took us inside the home to see the damage and the showed us the dryer, which is now melted, twisted and covered in ash.

“It's horrible. It makes me not want to own another washer and dryer,” Miles said.

The home is unsafe for them to stay in and Miles said she and her kids are all separated while she searches for a new home.

Grimsley High School staff started a fundraiser for the Miles family. There is also a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $2,700 as of Tuesday night.