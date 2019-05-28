Power coming back after about 2,600 Duke Energy customers lost power in northwest Greensboro

Posted 1:09 pm, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 02:01PM, May 28, 2019

Duke Energy Power Outage map

GREENSBORO, N.C. — About 2,600 Duke Energy customers were without power in Greensboro due to what officials are calling an equipment situation.

Power has since been largely restored to the area. As of about 2 p.m., there were still 202 customers affected across Guilford County.

Customers began reporting outages at about 12:40 p.m. stretching from the Lake Brandt area to Lake Jeanette.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.