6-year-old twins die after thrown from vehicle in SC crash; mother charged with DUI

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A mother is facing charges after a crash that left her 6-year-old twins dead, WHNS reports.

Troopers say Jennifer Lyn Knox, 39, of Seneca, South Carolina, was under the influence as she drove a 2005 BMW with her 6-year-old sons, Dylan and Camryn Clark.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, the BMW was headed north on SC 183 when the driver tried to pass another vehicle and hit a 2014 Kia head-on on, WHNS reports.

The mother and two children were the only ones in the BMW, none of whom were wearing seat belts.

All three were thrown from the vehicle as it overturned.

The driver in the Kia was wearing and seat belt and was not injured.

The mother was taken to a hospital, and the children were taken to separate hospitals where they died.

Knox is now charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, child endangerment, two counts of child restraint violation and seat belt violation.