16-year-old found shot, killed in vehicle at Duke University Hospital

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was found dead at the hospital early Tuesday morning, WTVD reports.

Investigators said they received a call from Duke University Hospital just after 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the male inside a vehicle with what appeared to be a fatal gunshot wound.

Investigators did not release any other information about the victim or the investigation into what happened.