Several injured after deck collapse at Ocean Isle Beach home

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — Several people were injured on Memorial Day afternoon when a deck collapsed at a home in Ocean Isle Beach, WWAY is reporting.

The collapse happened at about 1:30 p.m. The call came from 137 Ocean Isle West Blvd.

Mayor Debbie Smith told WWAY said crews were “airlifting a couple” of people and ground transporting at least a couple more.

The extent of any of the injuries is not known.