Preparing for a Healthy Summer: Pool and Water Safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death among children in the United States. Whether you are spending time at a pool, lake or beach this summer, it is important for parents to always designate a “water watcher.” Water watchers must stay in close proximity to their children and keep an eye on them at all times as they play in the water. It is recommended to select swimming areas with lifeguards on duty who are trained to administer CPR.

Having the proper water safety equipment is also important. Children who cannot swim or are just beginning to learn may need to wear a personal floatation device (PFD) (including a lifejacket) properly fitted to their weight and age. When selecting floatation devices, it is important to find one that is U.S. Coast Guard certified and designed to the appropriate level for your child. Inflatable “floaties” or “water wings” are not appropriate lifesaving floatation devices, as they pose a danger of leaking air. Children’s arms can also slip out of them. When small children and infants use inflatable pool floats, a parent or guardian should always be within arm’s reach.

While swim lessons are definitely encouraged for all children to help ensure water safety, just because a child can swim does not mean they should ever be left unmonitored near a body of water. Children can drown in as little as 1 inch of water, which is why it’s important to supervise them even in shallow, portable pools and to drain the water when it’s not in use. Parents of teens should also be mindful, as they are at the second highest risk of drowning, next to toddlers.

In any instance of a drowning or severe heat-related incident, parents should call 911 immediately and let local EMS get their children to the correct emergency facility. Cone Health's Children's Emergency Department is located at The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, with an exceptional team of pediatric emergency medicine specialists and related health care professionals dedicated to providing the best care possible for children throughout the community.

Spokesperson Background:

Ross Kuhner, MD, is the medical director and board-certified pediatric emergency medicine specialist at Cone Health’s Children’s Emergency Department located at The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. Dr. Kuhner is a 2003 graduate of the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He completed his residency in pediatrics at University of North Carolina Hospitals and completed a fellowship in pediatric emergency medicine at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.