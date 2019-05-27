North Carolina firefighter celebrates birth of daughter in Memorial Day tribute photo shoot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A firefighter in Charlotte is celebrating his daughter’s birth with a Memorial Day tribute photo shoot, WJZY reports.

Photographer Megan White posted photos of Capt. Kevin Phillips with his newborn daughter, honoring those who died serving our country.

Phillips is with Station 17 of the Charlotte Fire Department.

His daughter, Parker Jean Phillips, was born on Mother’s Day.

Phillips also has two 7-year-old sons, twins Maddox and Landon, with his wife Lindsay.

