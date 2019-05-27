Neighbors helping family that lost mother in Winston-Salem house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A community is hurting after losing a longtime neighbor in a house fire.

On Monday night, people came together to help the family.

A mother died in the Sunday morning fire on Flag Street in Winston-Salem.

"It plays over in my mind consistently. I heard everything. It woke me up," neighbor Yolanda Dickerson said.

Dickerson has to walk past the yellow tape now surrounding the partially burned home every day.

"It still hurts for the simple fact that it’s right next door, it’s right here at home," Dickerson said.

Early Sunday morning, she ran out of her home and witnessed the flames and the chaos.

"I’m still expecting her to come outside and see her walking because right now she would be out doing something," said Dickerson, referring to Angie Ford, who she says lived next door for ten years.

Fire investigators tell FOX8 the fire started in the kitchen and there were no working smoke detectors inside the home.

"It’s a gut-wrenching tragedy for us as well," Dickerson said.

Now, people living along this street are doing everything they can to help Ford's daughter and two grandchildren, who escaped the flames.

"We are all in this together at a time like this. This is what we have, each other," Dickerson said.

Families are collecting clothes, shoes, money and toiletries.