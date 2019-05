× Man shot at Old Town Park in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot at Old Town Park in Winston-Salem on Monday evening, according to Winston-Salem police.

The shooting was reported at 6:06 p.m.

The victim was described as a man in his 20s. There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Police said there was a large gathering at the park at the time of the shooting.

Police do not have anyone in custody and are not looking for anyone.

36.157213 -80.335355