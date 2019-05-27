× Man charged with DWI, felony hit and run, after hitting, killing pedestrian in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man has been charged with DWI and felony hit and run after hitting and killing pedestrian Sunday night in Greensboro, according to a press release.

At about 11 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to Franklin Boulevard near Naco Road in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving serious injury.

A 2005 Lincoln Navigator was being driven by Ronnie Matthews, 52, of Greensboro south on Franklin. The vehicle crashed into a pedestrian, left the scene, and later returned.

The pedestrian — identified in court documents as Sertsionas Zeru – died as a result of injuries from the crash.

Matthews was not injured and has been charged with DWI, felony hit and run and felony death by vehicle.

He is in the Guilford County Jail under a $200,000 bond.

Franklin Boulevard was closed but has since reopened.