Investigators searching for body near Kernersville, believe body was dumped in January or February

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- Investigators are searching for a body near Kernersville on Memorial Day, according to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Rocky Joyner.

The search is centered around the area of Teague Lane and Ogden School Road.

Sheriff's investigators believe a body may have been dumped in the area in January or February.

Forensic investigators from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Winston-Salem police have been at the scene.

Forensic anthropologists from NC State were also on the scene assisting in the investigation.

Authorities have run several cadaver dogs over the area and gotten positive results that a body may be there.

Additional details on the case have not been released.