× Infant killed, several others hospitalized following golf cart crash in NC

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – A golf cart accident Sunday evening in Mooresville resulted in six people – all in the same family — being taken to the hospital, officials said. An infant was killed, according to a press release.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash in Iredell County near Mooresville on Pintail Run Lane. The accident happened beyond Spring Run Road where state roadway maintenance ends.

A golf cart was heading north on Pintail Run when it struck a pothole. This caused a mechanical malfunction in the steering and the golf cart overturned.

There were three adults and four children on the golf cart; all occupants were family members. The driver and right front passenger were both holding 1-year-old boys. An adult and two 3-year-old girls were on the rear-facing seat in the back.

The occupants were ejected, except for the 3-year-olds who were restrained by seatbelts. All passengers were taken by EMS to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

Kipton Jester, 1, of Denver, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other children and adults sustained varying levels of non-life threatening injuries.