Father drowns, children hospitalized after swimming off NC coast

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. – Sunday afternoon saw the ninth drowning in North Carolina coastal waters in 2019, WSOC reported.

The Town of Pine Knoll Shores announced the death Sunday evening. According to the assistant town manager, a man and his three children were swimming in the water off the Memorial Park beach access.

A Good Samaritan and a Pine Knoll Shores police officer brought one of the children to shore, while the other two children were brought in — along with another Good Samaritan who had gone out to help them — by EMS workers on a jet ski.

Workers searched the water for the father but were unable to locate him at first. Atlantic Beach and Indian Beach crews assisted in the search and eventually located the man. Paramedics started CPR on the man once he was brought to shore, but were unsuccessful in their efforts to revive him.

The family asked the town not to identify the victim. The three children were taken to Carteret Healthcare in good condition.

The town had red flag warnings flying all day, indicating the high rip current risk.