Family of Greensboro hit-and-run suspect says he did not leave the scene

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A man has been charged with DWI and felony hit and run after hitting and killing pedestrian Sunday night in Greensboro, according to a press release.

At about 11 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to Franklin Boulevard near Naco Road in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving serious injury.

A 2005 Lincoln Navigator was being driven by Ronnie Matthews, 52, of Greensboro, south on Franklin. The vehicle crashed into a pedestrian, left the scene and later returned, the release said.

“That’s not what happened, we didn’t leave,” Matthew’s nephew told FOX8. He was in the passenger seat during the incident. He said that they both thought they had just hit an animal, but only went 30 feet before being able to turn around.

“The guy just lunged right out. There’s nothing he could have done, there was nothing,” he said.

The pedestrian -- identified in court documents as Sertsionas Zeru -- died as a result of injuries from the crash.

Matthews was not injured and has been charged with DWI, felony hit and run and felony death by vehicle.

When asked about whether Matthew’s had been drinking his nephew responded by saying a little. He described seeing Matthew’s consumed at least two “12 ounces” of beer.

Matthews was about to drop off his nephew when the crash happened. The two of them have been over at a friend’s house.

“It’s been a tough May for us. For Ronnie,” his nephew explained. Two weeks ago, his son died in a car crash in Greensboro. Sunday night’s “hang out” is said to have been a way for him to clear his head.

Matthews is in the Guilford County Jail under a $200,000 bond.

His family says they hope people will continue to pray for the victim’s family and for their family as they go through this trying time.