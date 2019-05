× Burlington man killed in motorcycle crash

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burlington man was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle crash, according to N.C. Highway Patrol dispatch.

Patrick Isley, 58, was killed in the crash, which happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Greensboro Chapel Hill Road.

No other vehicles were involved.

Additional details were not released but authorities said alcohol was a factor in the crash.