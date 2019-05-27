3 people from North Carolina killed in Tennessee UTV crash

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — Three people from western North Carolina were killed in a UTV crash on Sunday in east Tennessee, WLOS reports.

Two of the three killed were graduates of North Buncombe High School, Dillon Akins and Johnny Laws. Before graduating last year, they played on the school’s football and basketball teams. They were honored Sunday night on the Facebook page for the school’s basketball team.

Akins’ father, Ronnie, also died in the crash, and his cousin, Colby, was airlifted to UT Medical Center and was in serious condition at last report.

Investigators with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office say the crash happened around 1:18 p.m. on Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the scene of the crash in the Windrock are of Stoney Fork. According to the sheriff’s office, the side-by-side UTV left the trail and went over a 100-foot embankment. Rescuers had to cut through thick brush and trees to reach the crash site.