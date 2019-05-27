× 20 rip current rescues reported at Carolina Beach and Wrightsville Beach on Memorial Day

Rip currents have already claimed several lives off the North Carolina coast this summer and Memorial Day proved to be another busy day for rescues, WTVD reports.

According to the National Weather Service, as of 5 p.m., 20 rescues were reported Monday — 10 at Carolina Beach and 10 at Wrightsville Beach.

It comes on a day that NOAA noted a high risk for rip currents.

On days with a high risk, it’s recommended that beachgoers stay out of the water.

During the weekend, a man drowned and three children were taken to a hospital after going underwater at Pine Knoll Shores.