Video shows man taking bubble bath in restaurant sink at Wendy’s
MILTON, Fla. – A man has been fired from Wendy’s after a video on social media showed him taking a bubble bath in a restaurant sink.
Yahoo Lifestyle reported that that a Snapchat video posted to Facebook on Tuesday shows the man bathing in a sink at a Wendy’s in Milton, Fla.
“It’s warm,” the employee said on camera. “Turn the jets on.”
He goes on to wash himself with a paper towel, scrubbing his chest, arms and armpits. The man was wearing a pair of shorts at the time.
Wendy’s released the following statement to Yahoo Lifestyle:
“Our franchisee is taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable. This was a prank by a person who no longer works at this restaurant, and who clearly did not use good judgement.”