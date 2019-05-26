Video shows man taking bubble bath in restaurant sink at Wendy’s

MILTON, Fla. – A man has been fired from Wendy’s after a video on social media showed him taking a bubble bath in a restaurant sink.

Yahoo Lifestyle reported that that a Snapchat video posted to Facebook on Tuesday shows the man bathing in a sink at a Wendy’s in Milton, Fla.

“It’s warm,” the employee said on camera. “Turn the jets on.”

He goes on to wash himself with a paper towel, scrubbing his chest, arms and armpits. The man was wearing a pair of shorts at the time.

Wendy’s released the following statement to Yahoo Lifestyle:

“Our franchisee is taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable. This was a prank by a person who no longer works at this restaurant, and who clearly did not use good judgement.”

