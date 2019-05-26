Seatbelt violation leads to seizure of 94 pounds of marijuana, set of nunchucks

EXETER, R.I. — Rhode Island State Police reportedly seized 94 pounds of marijuana, $6,165, and a set of nunchucks after a traffic stop Saturday morning.

Police pulled over two men driving on I-95 North near Weaver Hill Road in Exeter for an alleged seatbelt violation. After searching the car, officers said they discovered the large amount of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags.

The driver, Junjie Li, 28, and the passenger, Zhing Ming Kuang, 49, were each charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of more than five kilograms of marijuana. Both suspects are New York residents.

Li was charged with possession of a weapon other than a firearm prohibited. He was also issued a citation for no seat belt use by the front-seat passenger.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court and are being held without bail.

