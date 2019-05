Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating after a man robbed a Winston-Salem gas station at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the Speedway at 6205 University Parkway where the suspect allegedly entered and demanded money at gunpoint.

The suspect took the money and a cellphone and left, according to police. Nobody was hurt.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336)773-7700 or (336)727-2800.

36.196725 -80.278361