North Carolina’s ‘Land of Oz’ theme park open for limited time next month

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — You’ll soon be able to go off and see the wizard right here in North Carolina.

The Land of Oz is planning to reopen on top of Beech Mountain this year. The theme park will be open various days throughout June and July.

If you go in June you can experience the “Journey with Dorothy,” which allows guests to play characters from the classic tale.

The park posted the following description of the event on its website:

“Journey with Dorothy is an interactive experience where guests have the opportunity to play one of the characters from the classic story. What fun for the whole family to see Dad “Putting ‘Em Up” as the Cowardly Lion or Grandma cackling like the Wicked Witch of the West. During this event, you just don’t watch Oz, you’re a part of it!

The theme park will be open every Thursday and Friday in June (6-7, 13-14, 20-21), the last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of the month (26-28) and Friday, July 5. It’s in Beech Mountain on the western part of the state.

When Oz was open year-round, tourists could explore Dorothy’s farmhouse, meet their favorite characters from the movie and participate in a hot air balloon ride. The park operated from 1970 to 1980.

