MAUI, Hawaii – A California man has died after being bit by a shark while swimming in Hawaii, according to HawaiiNewsNow.

The man was swimming about 180 feet from shore near the Kaanapali Shores resort on Saturday when it happened.

He was brought to shore following the attack and emergency responders performed CPR. Authorities were unable to revive him.

The victim’s name has not been released. He was reportedly vacationing with his wife at the time.