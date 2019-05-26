× Man calls police after his Subway sandwich is stolen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man called police Saturday evening to report a theft of a Subway footlong sandwich, according to WRTV.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to an address on the city’s northeast side to investigate the theft of a sandwich, according to a police report.

It is unclear who stole the sandwich or how they did it, but no arrests were made, according to the report.