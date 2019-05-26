Man calls police after his Subway sandwich is stolen

Posted 1:47 pm, May 26, 2019, by

Subway (Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man called police Saturday evening to report a theft of a Subway footlong sandwich, according to WRTV.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to an address on the city’s northeast side to investigate the theft of a sandwich, according to a police report.

It is unclear who stole the sandwich or how they did it, but no arrests were made, according to the report.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.