Body found in wooded area of Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the woods in Burlington on Saturday night.

The body was found in a wooded area of the 300 block of Union Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to a police press release.

Police have not identified the victim, but said he is believed to have been about 60 years old.

He had been described as having black and grey hair and was wearing a green and blue plaid shirt with blue jogging pants.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500, anonymously at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

