Bicyclists in Winston-Salem hope to raise awareness on type 1 diabetes

Posted 3:01 pm, May 26, 2019, by

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A group of bicyclists in Winston-Salem hope to raise awareness on type 1 diabetes.

Team Skyline, an American professional cycling team from Reading, Pa., is in Winston-Salem this weekend to race the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic Criterium and UCI Road Race.

The organization said they are honored to have the only two Americans with type 1 diabetes racing with a professional cycling license and want to inspire others.

“Ultimately, Team Skyline wants to inspire and inform communities about the benefits of healthy living and an active lifestyle to combat type 1 and type 2 diabetes, and to inspire individuals about what challenges can be overcome when compassion for the self becomes a priority,” said Andrew Scott with Team Skyline.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.