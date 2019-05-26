Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A group of bicyclists in Winston-Salem hope to raise awareness on type 1 diabetes.

Team Skyline, an American professional cycling team from Reading, Pa., is in Winston-Salem this weekend to race the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic Criterium and UCI Road Race.

The organization said they are honored to have the only two Americans with type 1 diabetes racing with a professional cycling license and want to inspire others.

“Ultimately, Team Skyline wants to inspire and inform communities about the benefits of healthy living and an active lifestyle to combat type 1 and type 2 diabetes, and to inspire individuals about what challenges can be overcome when compassion for the self becomes a priority,” said Andrew Scott with Team Skyline.

