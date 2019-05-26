× Bart Starr, legendary quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, dies at 85

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Football legend Bart Starr, who played quarterback for the Green Bay Packers from 1956 to 1971, has died. He was 85.

The Packers announced Starr’s death to the team’s Twitter page on Sunday, calling him, “Maybe the most popular player in Packers history.”

Starr was the first quarterback in history to win five National Football League championships and hero of the most memorable game in the storied history of the Green Bay Packer.

He died Sunday in Birmingham, Ala and had been in failing health since suffering a serious stroke in 2014.

The Packers said that Starr was beloved by fans of not only his generation, but also succeeding ones.

“Along with being a Pro Football Hall of Famer and among a small pantheon of Packers’ all-time greats, he was the franchise’s nonpareil role model in the eyes of many,” the team’s statement read, in part.

Funeral arrangements are pending.