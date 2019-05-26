Baby found in critical condition in motel next to two dead bodies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan State Police have identified two adults found dead Friday in a Whitehall Township motel. A six-month-old was found alive in the same room, but in critical condition.

Troopers responded to the Rodeway Inn at 3080 Colby Road at 11:49 a.m. on Friday. That’s where they found the two dead adults and the infant in “dire need of medical attention.”

Police said 26-year-old Jessica Bramer of Grand Rapids and 28-year-old Christian Reed of Marne were the ones who died.

The initial autopsy results did not identify an immediate cause of death, according to officials. Toxicology text results won’t be available for about a month.

Troopers believe the infant child was alone in the room for days before being found. The 6-month-old remains in critical condition at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and several possibilities are being explored.

The child and bodies were found at the same motel where police say a man apparently killed himself in January, after allegedly shooting a man and stuffing him in the trunk of a car.