70-year-old man dies after falling from 25-foot cliff

ALLENSPARK, Colo. — A 70-year-old man died after falling from a 25-foot cliff in Boulder County on Friday, according to KMGH.

First responders were called about 5:45 p.m. to the 800 block of Highway 7 Business Route, south of Allenspark, where the man’s wife had found him face-down and unconscious on the shoulder of the road.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, died at the scene.

Investigators learned that the man and his wife had stopped for a break on the shoulder of Highway 7, which sits about 30 feet above the business route. The man got out to stretch his legs but didn’t return.

After about 20 minutes, his wife went looking for him and found him at the bottom of a 25-foot drop-off, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators found “slippery grasses” and pine needles near the edge of the cliff.

No foul play is suspected in the fall, according to the sheriff’s office.