1 dead, 3 taken to hospital after house fire in Winston-Salem

Posted 12:55 pm, May 26, 2019, by , Updated at 01:00PM, May 26, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – One person died and three others are being evaluated at a hospital after a house fire in Winston-Salem on Sunday.

Crews responded to the 2200 block of Flag Street on Sunday morning and had the fire under control shortly later.

The names of the victims have not been released. The American Red Cross is helping the people who lost their home.

The fire started from untended cooking and there were no working smoke detectors, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Three people are being evaluated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

