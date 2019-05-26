1 dead, 3 taken to hospital after house fire in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – One person died and three others are being evaluated at a hospital after a house fire in Winston-Salem on Sunday.

Crews responded to the 2200 block of Flag Street on Sunday morning and had the fire under control shortly later.

The names of the victims have not been released. The American Red Cross is helping the people who lost their home.

The fire started from untended cooking and there were no working smoke detectors, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Three people are being evaluated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

