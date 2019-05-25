× Stephanie D. Wilson, NASA astronaut and veteran of three spaceflights, serves as Salem College’s 2019 commencement speaker

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Stephanie D. Wilson, a NASA astronaut who is a veteran of three spaceflights and has logged more than 42 days in space, was the 2019 commencement speaker for Salem College on Saturday.

“Astronaut Stephanie Wilson is the perfect commencement speaker for Salem College,” said Salem Academy and College President Sandra J. Doran, according to a press release. “As a woman at the top of her field, one of our country’s best and brightest, she is a role model who exemplifies Salem’s focus on intelligence, courage, leadership, and resilience.”

Stephanie D. Wilson holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Science from Harvard University and a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

Selected by NASA as an astronaut in April 1996, Wilson flew space shuttle missions in 2006, 2007, and 2010, and was responsible for robotics including serving as the primary robotic arm operator for vehicle inspection and spacewalk support.

Wilson is a recipient of the NASA Distinguished Service Medal in 2009 and 2011, among many other honors and awards. As a member of the Astronaut Office, she is currently the Mission Support Crew Branch Chief.