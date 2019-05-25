× Spice Girls kick off reunion tour, but some fans disappointed in ‘awful’ sound problems

DUBLIN — The Spice Girls kicked off their highly anticipated reunion tour in Dublin on Friday night, however some fans were left disappointed after complaining of “awful” sound problems during the show.

It was the first time the 90s girl group had performed in seven years, where more than 70,000 fans watched Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton, Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell Horner, Melanie “Sporty Spice” Chisholm and Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown perform the band’s biggest hits.

However, some fans complained on Twitter about how they struggled to hear the group.

“There’s something wrong when the crowd at @spicegirls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad,” one user wrote.

While others said it was the “worst sound I’ve ever heard at a concert” and that “loads of people [are] leaving.”

Brown said in a video on Instagram after the show that she hoped the sound “will be much much better” next time.

“Thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin,” she said. “We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and sound will be much, much better… Pfft.”

However not everyone went home disappointed last night, with many calling the concert “amazing from start to finish,” and a “magical night.”

“What can I say yous didn’t disappoint!! Amazing from start to finish. All our dreams came true. #SpiceWorld2019 have lost my voice because I screamed like a 15year old girl. Memories forever,” one woman wrote.

While another said it was a “surreal night.”

“Reliving the childhood was amazing, felt so emotional. Best night ever.”

According to Britain’s Press Association (PA) news agency members Baby, Scary, Ginger and Sporty opened the show with the message: “We welcome all ages, all races, all gender identifies, all countries of origin, all sexual orientations, all religions and beliefs, all abilities.”

Halliwell Horner greeted the crowd by saying: “Welcome to Spice World. Spice girls, spice boys, everyone is welcome. We want every single one of you to feel special tonight. Like a king or a queen, we celebrate you. But I got to say there are a lot of queens here tonight,” PA reported.

The four performed at Dublin’s Croke Park without Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham, who decided not to join them on the 13-date tour.

The group split in 2000 after becoming one of the UK’s biggest girl groups ever.

