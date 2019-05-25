Sophia Weaver, North Carolina girl with rare disorder who was victim of cyber-bullying, dies at 10

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Sophia Weaver, a North Carolina girl born with facial deformities who was bullied on social media, has passed away at the age of 10.

Mother Natalie Weaver posted the news to her Instagram page on Friday, writing, “‪Our #SweetSophia left this earth last night as she spent every day of her life, surrounded by love & adoration.”

Sophia had underwent at least 22 surgeries. Though she couldn’t talk, she used her eyes and makes little sounds to communicate with her family. Natalie Weaver said that although her conditions sometimes cause her pain, Sophia is a happy, strong little girl.

Sophia was born with facial deformities and deformities to her hands and feet. When she was one, she was diagnosed with Rett syndrome, a neurological disorder that impairs brain development, permanently robbing young children of language and motor functions. As a result, Sophia depended on her family for 24/7 care.

Natalie Weaver called on Twitter to adopt stricter rules after Sophia’s image was used in an abortion campaign.

