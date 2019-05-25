Sophia Weaver, North Carolina girl with rare disorder who was victim of cyber-bullying, dies at 10

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Sophia Weaver, a North Carolina girl born with facial deformities who was bullied on social media, has passed away at the age of 10.
View this post on Instagram
Our #SweetSophia left this earth last night as she spent every day of her life, surrounded by love & adoration. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to www.sophias-voice.com Once we pull ourselves from this heart shattering pain we will continue to help others in her memory💜
Mother Natalie Weaver posted the news to her Instagram page on Friday, writing, “Our #SweetSophia left this earth last night as she spent every day of her life, surrounded by love & adoration.”
Sophia had underwent at least 22 surgeries. Though she couldn’t talk, she used her eyes and makes little sounds to communicate with her family. Natalie Weaver said that although her conditions sometimes cause her pain, Sophia is a happy, strong little girl.
Sophia was born with facial deformities and deformities to her hands and feet. When she was one, she was diagnosed with Rett syndrome, a neurological disorder that impairs brain development, permanently robbing young children of language and motor functions. As a result, Sophia depended on her family for 24/7 care.
Natalie Weaver called on Twitter to adopt stricter rules after Sophia’s image was used in an abortion campaign.
View this post on Instagram
Special thanks to @themintmuseum for opening up just for #SweetSophia to check a bucket list experience off of #SweetSophiasAdventures. Sophia loved it, vocalized and directed me where to go as she studied each piece of art. I’ll post more photos later because some deserve their own post🤗 It was an unforgettable experience and one I’ll remember forever. (Scroll for multiple images)
View this post on Instagram
This little beauty has a fun adventure scheduled this week. I'll share at the end of the week. We thank you for your continued support as we make up for lost time by helping us provide my girl with as many experiences as possible. We feel so lucky to watch our girl enjoy things she's never been able to do before. I wish this world was accessible to all people with chronic illnesses and disabilities. #SweetSophia #SweetSophiasAdventures
CNN contribute to this report.