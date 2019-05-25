× Cemetery asks community to attend funeral for veteran with no local family — and thousands pour in

CINCINNATI, Ohio — An Ohio cemetery asked citizens to help them lay a war veteran to rest. And crowds responded in big numbers.

reported that thousands of people attended the funeral for Hezekiah Perkins, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who had no immediate family members attending.

Perkins reportedly prearranged and prepaid for his burial over 20 years ago, however all of his family was out of town.

He was laid to rest Saturday afternoon at the Cincinnati-area cemetery. And, per the request of his distant family, he was buried with military honors.

Members of the Spring Grove Cemetery acted as pallbearers for the burial. Baxter Vault company upgraded Perkins’ vault to the Veteran model with a custom carapace for free, according to the cemetery.

The cemetery had asked anyone who can to attend and help say a final farewell to Perkins.