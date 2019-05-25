Jenelle Evans, ‘Teen Mom 2’ star from NC, storms off TV set when asked about her social media posts criticizing Colin Kaepernick

Jenelle Evans stormed off a TV set after a host confronted her about her social media posts criticizing Colin Kaepernick.

It happened during a reunion of MTV’s “Teen Mom 2,” which Evans, from Oak Island, N.C., starred in.

MTV host Nessa Diab confronted Evans about her posts which criticize Kaepernick, who made headlines for kneeling during the national anthem.

One of Evans’ posts criticized Nike for featuring Kaepernick in an ad.

“Let’s choose the man that kneels at our flag,” the post read. “YOU’RE WRONG.”

“You posted hateful comments on social media about my family, about my man Colin Kaepernick,” said Diab, who is dating Kaepernick.

Evans initially denied making the posts and eventually stormed off the set.

“I’m done with this (expletive),” said Evans, storming off the set. “This is about my storyline, and you want to bring up your issues.”