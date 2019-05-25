Service dog killed by alligator in Florida after dog gets loose near dog park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARRISH, Fla. - A service dog was eaten by an alligator last week in Manatee County, Florida, according to WFLA.

Java was killed by an alligator near a dog park that sits close to Buffalo Creek.

The dog park is near wetlands and the attack reportedly happened after Java got loose while outside the fence around Dog Leg Park. On Friday, the Bradenton Herald reported that signs have been put up to warn dog owners and others in the area.

Buffalo Creek, is also the site of a golf course which has made headlines over the years thanks to numerous sightings of gators, including one slow-moving, 15-foot beast known to locals as "Chubbs."

A gator trapper was sent to the area, but nothing has since been caught, according to WFLA.