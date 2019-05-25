Davidson County man watches coyote take off with one of his chickens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A north Davidson County man watched a coyote take off with one his chickens and disappear into the woods.

Tony Thompson says he was sitting on the front porch Thursday night when he heard a horrible noise.

"I actually heard the chickens start to scream and I hear a lot of rustling," said Thompson.

Thompson raced over to find a coyote in the coop, but he didn't get there quick enough.

"He jumped over the fence and took off very, very quickly," said Thompson.

On Friday, you could still trace the chicken's feathers into the woods.

Thompson says before the coyote disappeared the animal looked him straight in the eye.

"When I saw him, he kind of looked back at me and he had those eyes like he was like, ‘come on don't you mess with me,’ and he took off as fast as he could and I was like, ‘oh God,’" said Thompson.

Stunned by the coyote's boldness, he knows something has to change.

"Lesson learned for me, kind of being newer to it, so anybody else out there looking to do something like that, make it like a fort," said Thompson.