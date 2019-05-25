× Alamance County man accused of trying to solicit a child for sex acts

GRAHAM, N.C. – Deputies have arrested an Alamance County man accused of trying to solicit a child for sex acts.

Terry Lynn Walters, 56, of Graham, faces charges of soliciting a sex act with a minor by computer and attempted indecent liberties with a minor.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office on Friday conducted an undercover operation targeting adults on social media who solicit children for sex.

The suspect contacted an undercover officer and solicited sex acts involving a minor, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Walters agreed to meet at a restaurant in Mebane where he was arrested in the parking lot. Electronic devices were seized on the scene and have yet to be examined.

Walters was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond and has court planned for next week.