US Coast Guard rescues man facing medical emergency off North Carolina coast

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man off the North Carolina coast after he suffered a medical emergency, according to a news release.

USCG reports a 32-year-old man was about 12 miles east of Oregon Inlet on Thursday when he began having chest pains.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina heard the report over VHF-FM radio.

The coast guard launched a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew, with Dare County Emergency Medical Services on board, from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet.

At the scene, the crew got the man onto a lifeboat and brought him to an ambulance at the Coast Guard station.

“The sea is an unforgiving place for an emergency, so be prepared for one,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Stanton, a search and rescue watchstander at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina. “Always bring a working radio, wear a life jacket and tell someone where you’re going and when you’ll be back.”