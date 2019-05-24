Triad moms start fundraiser for mom who struggles to get daughter with special needs to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Day after day, several area moms watched one Winston-Salem mom struggle to get her daughter with special needs to school. Now they're getting together to help her.

It's a busy intersection, the corner of Spragg and Clemmonsville roads, especially for Juana Gonzalez and her daughter Tanya.

Every morning and every evening she tries to maneuver Tayna's wheelchair and avoid traffic.

It's a daily struggle other moms, like Kelly Daughtry, have noticed while driving by.

"The mom is great. Strong as an ox loading that child up on the bus and getting [the wheelchair] up and down these stairs," she said.

Friday afternoon, FOX8 watched as Tanya got off of the bus.

Her brother, sister and mom helped her up the stairs.

Daughtry started a Facebook fundraiser to help the family.

"The mom and the child almost got hit last week by a car when she was trying to load the child up on the bus," Daughtry said. "I'm a mom. I know if I was trying to do the same thing, I would really appreciate the community helping me."

The goal is to get the Gonzalez family a new home in a safer location, and put in a wheelchair ramp.

"The community, the moms, have been great on Facebook. They've even offered to help her move," Daughtry said. "Once they get into a new home, they're willing to build a wheelchair ramp, so we've got all of that in line."

And in the process of rallying around this mom in need, Daughtry has found herself a new friend.

"She can't speak a lick of English and I can't speak a lick of Spanish, but every time I look at her, she tears up," she said. "She shakes my hand and smiles at me and tells me how much she appreciates it."

Enough money has been raised so far to allow the family to put in an application on the home, but they still need a lot of help.

The fundraiser can be found here.