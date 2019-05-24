× South Carolina man shot, killed daughter after mistaking her for intruder, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was at home when he heard someone trying to get in through the front door, WYFF reports.

It wasn’t until he had already pulled the trigger that he realized the intruder was actually his daughter.

Jermaine Tramone Pressley, 43, is now facing a murder charge, as well as charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and three counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

Deputies say 23-year-old Nadeja Pressley was bringing food to her dad when she used her key to open the door at about 1:15 a.m., Sunday.

When the door swung open, Pressley fired, according to WYFF.

The woman died at the scene.