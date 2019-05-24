× Passenger arrested after woman driving impaired dies in Elkin crash, police say

ELKIN, N.C. — A woman, who was the passenger in a crash in Elkin that killed the driver, is facing charges nearly two months later, according to police.

On March 27, police say 44-year-old Tammy Lynn Hinson was impaired but Jamie Nicole Messick, 34, did not keep her from driving.

Hinson got behind the wheel of a 2001 Ford passenger car, and Messick got in the passenger’s seat.

Shortly after midnight, Hinson was driving north on North Bridge Street when the car hit a 1995 Nissan truck crossing N. Bridge Street at Market Street.

Hinson died at the scene. Messick was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the truck turned down EMS transport.

Messick was arrested Thursday and charged with felony death by motor vehicle and aiding and abetting an impaired driver.

She received a $150,000 unsecured bond.