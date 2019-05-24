Men caught on camera stealing puppies worth $44,000 from Houston pet store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — In the middle of the night, a bizarre burglary was caught on camera.

Two guys broke into a pet store, threw dogs into duffel bags and took off.

Most of the puppies have been found, but police are still trying to find the dognapping duo.

"That's the most important thing for us," said Daisy Pichardo, one of the Pets-R-Us managers. "For them to find a loving home. That's why we're here and that's why we care so much for our puppies."

Inside Pets-R-Us off FM 1960 in northeast Houston, they want to create happy homes for these adorable pups to feel loved.

"They deserve to go to a loving family who has kids where they're able to go in the backyard and run around," Pets-R-Us Manager Gabby Garcia said.

The small store staff is left feeling frustrated right now.

They want to know how two of their puppies are doing this afternoon.

"They're cowards," Pichardo said. "They're scared to confront us and to tell us what they did. They're just hiding and that's not OK."

Around 3 a.m. Monday April 29, as most of us slept, crooks smashed their way into Pets-R-Us.

Surveillance video catches their feet dangling over the enclosures.

Investigators say the criminals grabbed five puppies worth more than $44,000.

"We posted the possible suspects on social media," Garcia said. "Social media gave a lot of information that we would have never found on our own."

Employees say after they started doing their own investigating on social media, three of the five mysteriously showed up near the store, two at a gas station.

"I can't even explain the feeling; we were happy that we got them back," Garcia said. "We rushed to give them food and water. They were really hot and you could tell that they were kind of frightened. They weren't used to where they had been."

Managers say after the heist, they hired a full time police officer and installed new cameras and an alarm.

"It was frustating. I was angry and I was sad because I didn't know where the puppies were," Pichardo said.