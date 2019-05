Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – One person is dead after a truck crashed on N.C. 47 in Randolph County.

At about 8:55 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to the crash near Valley Farm Road.

Highway Patrol reports a 19-year-old was driving a 2004 Chevy Colorado pickup truck with a 20-year-old man riding as a passenger.

The teenager sustained minor injuries.

The passenger died before AirCare could arrive.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.