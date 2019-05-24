Man identified after killed in crash on NC 47 in Randolph County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – Troopers have identified the man killed in a crash on N.C. 47 in Randolph County.

At about 8:59 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to the crash near Valley Farm Road and the Davidson County line.

Highway Patrol reports a 19-year-old from Lexington was driving a 2004 Chevy Colorado pickup truck with 20-year-old Christopher Lee Soles, of Denton, riding as a passenger.

The truck ran off the road to right before over-correcting, crossing the center line to the left, running off the road and hitting several trees.

Troopers say neither of the two were wearing seat belts.

Soles died at the scene before AirCare could arrive.

The teenager was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.