Healthy Aging: Don’t Forget About Your Mental Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is estimated that 20% of people age 55 years or older experience some type of mental health concern, according to the CDC. The most common conditions include anxiety, severe cognitive impairment and mood disorders (such as depression or bipolar disorder). One of the largest reasons is because older adults often suffer the loss of loved ones as they age and depression can develop. Family, friends and caregivers should keep an eye on loved ones who’ve lost someone close to them. Monitor for changes in mood (such as crying a lot), eating and sleeping habits.

If you suffer a loss yourself, try to learn new coping skills that don’t involve medicine to engage in a healthy lifestyle. Don’t give up things you liked to do before you lost your loved one. Discuss all medicines you’re taking with your doctor, as some may have side effects that cause depression.

Seeking treatment from a licensed professional can help you understand your feelings without letting them overwhelm you. If you are experiencing symptoms of depression or anxiety that are affecting your daily life, you should talk to your primary care provider or seek an evaluation from a behavioral health specialist. There are both medication and nonmedication options available.

At Cone Health, we offer inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services. Our team of highly skilled nurses, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, counselors, social workers and therapists work to ensure each patient’s recovery from a wide range of mental health conditions.

Spokesperson Background:

Syed Arfeen, MD is an adult-gero psychiatrist at Cone Health Outpatient Behavioral Health Center, Greensboro and a member of Cone Health Medical Group. He completed medical school at Dow Medical College, his adult residency at Elmhurst Hospital, Mount Sinai New York and geriatric fellowship at NYU Medical Center. He is board certified in adult and geriatric psychiatry.